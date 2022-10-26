Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.75 and last traded at $156.75. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.90.

Schindler Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.61.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

