Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sempra in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRE. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $146.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.09. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

