SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. 30,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 220,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

