Short Interest in EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Rises By 700.0%

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on EVN from €27.00 ($27.55) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get EVN alerts:

EVN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EVNVY remained flat at $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. EVN has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.