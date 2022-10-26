Short Interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB) Increases By 421.1%

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 421.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPDB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,724. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $4,900,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,945,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $14,700,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.