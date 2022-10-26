Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Rises By 308.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 308.0% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Shares of Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
