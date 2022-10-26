Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Rises By 308.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 308.0% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

