Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $327.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $55,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

