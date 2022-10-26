Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Signify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Signify Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

