Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1 %

SSD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,021. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $11,831,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 355,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.