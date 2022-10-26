SingularityNET Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.96 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $58.80 million and $7.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,146.79 or 0.99997367 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003292 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00054986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00044677 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05014207 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,025,502.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

