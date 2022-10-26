Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 48138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $647.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. CWM LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.
