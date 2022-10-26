Sourceless (STR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.00

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $168.03 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,238.45 or 1.00070353 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003269 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00054840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00044743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022105 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00829764 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

