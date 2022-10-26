SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Announces Earnings Results

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89, Briefing.com reports. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

SouthState Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.04. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,488. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at SouthState

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSB. Piper Sandler raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,337.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $229,398.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,337.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock worth $6,279,481. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SouthState by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.