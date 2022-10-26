St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

CVX stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.93. 113,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

