Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,370,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 75.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.1% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 98,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.49. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,953 shares of company stock worth $13,859,101 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

