Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,363 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $149.16. 21,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.