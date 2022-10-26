Stifel Firstegy Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NuVista Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cormark raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.38.

Shares of NVA opened at C$12.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.18.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,135,445.65. In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,135,445.65. Insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $1,503,019 in the last quarter.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

