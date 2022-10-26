Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $78.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $120.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.