Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $78.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $120.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

