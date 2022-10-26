StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

About New Residential Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 467,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,042,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,961,000 after purchasing an additional 427,750 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

