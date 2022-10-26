StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.50 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm during the second quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

