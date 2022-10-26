Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 349,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 3.8 %

JBLU traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095,676. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.47. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.