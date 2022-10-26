Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,440 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

CVX stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 85,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,809. The firm has a market cap of $348.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

