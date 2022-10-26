Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,281 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 209,095 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

ARKF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 79,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,459. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

