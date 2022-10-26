Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.44

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 4411281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TKPYY)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.