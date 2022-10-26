Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.44

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 4411281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

