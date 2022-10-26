Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 64.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.72. 200,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

