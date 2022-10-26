Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 41 at Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from SEK 47 to SEK 41 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TLSNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 32 to SEK 31 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

