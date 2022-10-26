Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.48 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.33 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tenable from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

Tenable Trading Up 14.9 %

NASDAQ TENB traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $27,346,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 215,108 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 99.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 367,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after acquiring an additional 183,320 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

