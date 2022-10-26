Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.81.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
