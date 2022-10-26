Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Stock Buyback Plan

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of THC traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 4,105,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,513. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

