Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million. Teradyne also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.62-$0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.75.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

