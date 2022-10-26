Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.20. 24,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 93,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

