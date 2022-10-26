Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) PT Raised to €140.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thales from €150.00 ($153.06) to €143.00 ($145.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,267. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.