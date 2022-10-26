The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 256,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,977. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

