Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $278.69 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $278.69 million and $50.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00083763 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00059998 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015004 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025071 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007643 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
