thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating) were up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €5.46 ($5.57) and last traded at €5.41 ($5.52). Approximately 3,215,761 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.31 ($5.42).

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.36 and its 200-day moving average is €6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

