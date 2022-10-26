Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.69

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
