Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.4 %

HON stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

