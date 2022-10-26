Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 372 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Comcast by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 73,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,265,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $88,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 92,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 867,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,656,844. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

