Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $113.71. 40,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day moving average of $118.23. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

