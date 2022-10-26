Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. 99,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,255. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

