Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.
Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of AVSU stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 26,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $54.55.
