Tortoise Investment Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Loop Capital cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.39.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. 66,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,857. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $168.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.