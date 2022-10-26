Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4,243.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 203,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,509.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 52,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

