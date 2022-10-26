Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Southern by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 46,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,181. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

