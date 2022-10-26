TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other TPI Composites news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 128.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. The company had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

