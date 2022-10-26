Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Insider Buys C$2,781,009.00 in Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,781,009.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,004,927.47.
Pentwater Capital Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 20th, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 10,700 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.93 per share, with a total value of C$427,290.59.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 200 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.20 per share, with a total value of C$8,039.00.
Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$37.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.31. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.