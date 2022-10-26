Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Insider Buys C$2,781,009.00 in Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,781,009.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,779,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,004,927.47.

Pentwater Capital Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 10,700 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.93 per share, with a total value of C$427,290.59.

On Thursday, October 13th, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 200 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.20 per share, with a total value of C$8,039.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$37.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.31. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

