Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.