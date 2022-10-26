Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after buying an additional 1,517,165 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after buying an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

