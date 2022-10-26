UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $401.65 and last traded at $401.65. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.27.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.37.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

